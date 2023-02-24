When you approach Franklin County on Virginia 40, you are greeted by a sign which reads “A natural setting for opportunity.” But I wonder for whom these opportunities are intended, because in front of the courthouse, you see a statue of a Confederate soldier. It appears as though Franklin County endorses a symbol that represents the oppression of a group of its citizens.

Historians agree that the cause of the Civil War was seccession of the Southern states, because of their desire to preserve slavery. Looking around today, I doubt I could find anyone who won’t agree that slavery is repulsive. The Rocky Mount statue memorializing the defenders of slavery was originally erected in 1910, nearly 50 years after the end of the Civil War. It was paid for, in part, by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and, by this time, had little to do with bereavement for lost loved ones, but everything to do with an attempt to restore the culture associated with the pre-war South. Yet, this culture was based on an economy built upon the backs of enslaved laborers.

The other contributor to this monument was a wealthy Roanoke businessman. Reuben H. Fishburne was born in Franklin County, served as a soldier in the Confederate army, and eventually became part of Roanoke elite society. Somewhat humorously, this Confederate memorial in front of Rocky Mount’s courthouse was beheaded in an auto accident in 2007. By 21st century standards, it seems strange that the statue was replaced in 2010, again in front of the courthouse. Wouldn’t the High Street Cemetery be a more appropriate location?

The American Legion Post 111, Rocky Mount, lists the names of 70 Freedman from Franklin County who fought in the United States Army between 1863–1865. In what public space is there a statue commemorating these soldiers, who fought to free their Black brothers and sisters, and their children, from chattel slavery? If Franklin County would truly be a place of opportunity, presumably for all, then it’s time for a meaningful public conversation on the placement of memorials.

Cathie Cummins

Union Hall