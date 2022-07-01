Tags
Republican Glenn Youngkin is a governor in conflict with himself.
Beer is living proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy — a quote often attributed to the sociable soul of Benjamin Franklin.
Riley Hill and Mason Sheesley make their college commitments.
As Virginian politicians declared their distaste or support for the Supreme Court ruling on Friday, about 200 protestors took to the streets in front of the Poff Federal Building in Roanoke.
A Franklin County prosecutor said Gregory Wade Kendrick, 57, called 911 to report his own act of murder two years ago after shooting his friend, Denny Smith, 59, of Rocky Mount.
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors put the finishing touches on comprehensive plan and zoning code language dealing with sol…
A number of candidates have filed for the Boones Mill and Rocky Mount town council seats that are up for election in November.
The Franklin County Humane Society/Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center received a $20,000 grant from the national nonprofit Petco Lov…
The raises under Franklin County’s new pay structure go into effect July 1.
On Saturday, June 18, the Roanoke Quilts of Valor Stitchers awarded Rocky Mount resident Herbert Jones, 91, and Fork Mountain resident Michael…