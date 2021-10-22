Bishop Sharma Lewis dedicates Redwood Outreach Center

To commemorate the completion of phase one of the Redwood Outreach Center (ROC), Redwood United Methodist Church is hosting a special combined worship service on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. In attendance and delivering the message will be Bishop Sharma Lewis, Virginia annual conference resident bishop. Also in attendance will be Rev. Denise Bates, district superintendent. Immediately following the worship service, there will be a dedication of the phase one of the ROC, a ribbon cutting and a socially distanced meal.

Originally for Georgia, Lewis is a speaker who has held numerous positions across the denomination.

According to the church, ROC is a vehicle to further its mission to connect the unconnected with a community.

The vision for the ROC came from what the church said was a need to reach out and serve the community by providing a Christ centered fully-accessible, non-traditional space.

The completion of phase one represents the following being accomplished:

New adult classroom space

A large youth ministry space

His and hers bathrooms with showers for visiting mission teams and service projects