Church distributes thousands of pounds of food

For the past month, one Ferrum church has been giving away thousands of pounds of food to those who need it most.

In late August, Faith Assembly of God in Ferrum procured nearly 41,000 pounds of frozen food from Rural Compassion, an arm of the faith-based organization Convoy of Hope. The shipment included boxes of frozen cheese, chicken taco meat, pork patties and sloppy Joes, according to Adam Coombs, the church’s lead pastor.

“The USDA had a ton of food stuffs in warehouses,” Coombs said.

While having a 53-foot tractor trailer deliver that much frozen food at once seemed daunting, Coombs said the church was fortunate to partner with Ferrum College, which allowed them use of a walk-in freezer. Chase Scott of KC Farms came with heavy equipment to help unload the pallets of food while trusties from the Bridging the Gap offender program unpacked and stored the individual boxes in the freezer.

“Without the partnerships we’ve had, we would not have been able to pull this off,” Coombs said.

