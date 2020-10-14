Church distributes thousands of pounds of food

For the past month, one Ferrum church has been giving away thousands of pounds of food to those who need it most.
In late August, Faith Assembly of God in Ferrum procured nearly 41,000 pounds of frozen food from Rural Compassion, an arm of the faith-based organization Convoy of Hope. The shipment included boxes of frozen cheese, chicken taco meat, pork patties and sloppy Joes, according to Adam Coombs, the church’s lead pastor.
“The USDA had a ton of food stuffs in warehouses,” Coombs said.
While having a 53-foot tractor trailer deliver that much frozen food at once seemed daunting, Coombs said the church was fortunate to partner with Ferrum College, which allowed them use of a walk-in freezer. Chase Scott of KC Farms came with heavy equipment to help unload the pallets of food while trusties from the Bridging the Gap offender program unpacked and stored the individual boxes in the freezer.
“Without the partnerships we’ve had, we would not have been able to pull this off,” Coombs said.
Once the food was unpacked, the church began assessing where the greatest needs were. After sharing boxes of food with Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta and Heavenly Manna in Rocky Mount, the church partnered with Sontag Elementary School and nearby Beulah Baptist Church to hold its first food giveaway. At that event held Sept. 25, 120 families each received 26 pounds of meats and cheeses, Coombs said.
“Because they were individually boxed, they got an assortment of stuff,” he added. “We had exactly enough boxes for them.”
Last week, another food giveaway was set up at Henry Elementary School. “A group of us here at Faith went along with folks from that direction,” Coombs said. At that event, 128 boxes of food were distributed.
Tomorrow, the church, which has about 70 members, will host another food giveaway from 5 to 7 p.m. in its parking lot at 10070 Franklin St., Ferrum.
“We’re hoping to do several hundred [families] here if we can,” Coombs said. “There’s more need than people realize.”
While distributing food to those in need is important, Coombes said it’s more than that.
“It’s an opportunity to have an influence in people’s lives,” he said. “If you meet people’s tangible needs, it provides an opportunity to also meet their spiritual needs.”
