Rocky Mount gem credits long life to staying active

It’s not every day that a Rocky Mount centenarian opens the local newspaper to see a Victorian steamboat with the same name as hers and equipped with an engine the same age as she is.

“Nobody would’ve really believed it,” said Judy Early when her 102-year-old grandmother, Rubie Meadows, read the story, “Antique gem sets sail at lake,” in the Nov. 20 issue of The Franklin News-Post.

Born on Feb. 9, 1918, Meadows was one of 12 kids who grew up on a farm just south of downtown Rocky Mount. The home that she still lives in sits a stone’s throw from the farm where she grew up.

Meadows recalled her father teaching her how to chop weeds and shuck corn. “I knew how to do most anything,” she said.

Early said her great-grandfather grew tobacco and corn and also had an apple orchard. “You name it, they had it,” she said.

From that early age, Meadows worked non-stop, whether it was as a cook at Ferrum College and the county jail or as an office assistant with the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center, a job she held until age 90.

“All I’ve ever seen her do is work,” said Early, who helps take care of her grandmother.