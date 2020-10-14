Southern-style supper served in super soaker

Despite remnants of Hurricane Delta dumping heavy rain on the area Saturday afternoon, Faith Network held its Poor Man’s Supper fundraising event Oct. 10 in the courthouse parking lot on Main Street in Rocky Mount.
The drive-thru style dinner included fried potatoes, pinto beans, cornbread and peach cobbler.
According to Sheila Overstreet, Faith Network’s executive director, there were 160 meals served. With sponsorships and ticket sales, she said the nonprofit raised $8,000.
