 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern-style supper served in super soaker
0 comments
top story

Southern-style supper served in super soaker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Despite remnants of Hurricane Delta dumping heavy rain on the area Saturday afternoon, Faith Network held its Poor Man’s Supper fundraising event Oct. 10 in the courthouse parking lot on Main Street in Rocky Mount.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The drive-thru style dinner included fried potatoes, pinto beans, cornbread and peach cobbler.

According to Sheila Overstreet, Faith Network’s executive director, there were 160 meals served. With sponsorships and ticket sales, she said the nonprofit raised $8,000.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics