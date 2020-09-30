World War II Navy veteran recalls time in the service

As a teenager during World War II, Jim Cornog lived through experiences that most people only hear about. Now 94, the Navy veteran also learned lessons in obedience and recognizing and respecting authority that can’t be learned from a book.
Cornog served for just over three years, from November 1942 to December 1945, enlisting when he was only 17 years old.
“I joined because we were at war, and there was a naval recruiting station near where I lived in Oklahoma, encouraging young people to join and asking for help,” he said. “I was young, fit, raring to go and wanted to avoid being drafted into a different branch of the military.”
Cornog completed basic training in San Diego and attained the rank of seaman first class.
While in Philadelphia, he served in the Riot Squad, which was used to break up the rioting going on then. In Washington, D.C., he served in the honor guard at the White House and the Capitol.
From there, Cornog boarded a Navy ship from the Atlantic Ocean in Norfolk and traveled to the Pacific Ocean in Honolulu, Hawaii, through the Philippine Islands and then to Tokyo until the war ended. His responsibilities varied from loading and unloading gasoline, ammunition and bombs on and off the ship, refueling from tankers at sea and being assigned general duties by officers in taking care of the ship.
Cornog’s best experience was when he met his wife while he was serving in Washington, D.C. They met while walking over a bridge when he asked her for the time. He and Martha dated about eight months and got married in 1944 before he went abroad.
But there were other memories that frightened him.
“The most frightening experience was when Japan was losing the war in Okinawa and had sent out Kamikaze pilots whose mission was to destroy the ships in the Pacific knowing they would never come back,” he recalled. “We were one of the few that were carrying gasoline, ammunition and bombs. We could hear the planes and bombs dropping around us. Two nearby ships were hit. We surrounded our ship with smoke pots to provide a black smoke screen to hide the ship from the pilots. We felt like we were sitting ducks.”
After being discharged, the Cornogs moved to Maryland before moving to Rocky Mount in the mid-1980s.
Cornog worked as a meat manager for about 40 years. A native of Oklahoma, Cornog had four brothers and one sister. He is the only living child of the family.
Martha, Cornog’s wife of 67 years, passed away eight years ago. In addition to their three daughters, the family includes seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Linda Rudd, the Cornog’s oldest daughter, who lives in Maryland, said she is proud of her father’s service to his country.
“I am overwhelmed by how much he loved his country to go into war and fight to defend our nation,” she said. “To me, he will always be my hero.”
Cornog’s middle daughter, Pat Grisetti, of Boones Mill, agreed. “Dad is small in stature but big in faith and courage,” she said. “He was willing to stand tall and fight for our freedom. I am so proud that he has become one of the men from this special generation of World War II veterans — this awesome generation.”
Debbie Wood of Boones Mill is the youngest of the Cornog daughters. “I am extremely proud that my father unselfishly served our country without reserve or hesitation to help ensure a free nation for future generations,” she said.
Besides his family, Cornog said he is grateful for longtime friends, including Bill Pickeral. While he doesn’t remember how they met, Pickeral said he definitely remembered the wonderful job Martha did with putting on Christmas parties and described them as “magnificent.”
Before COVID-19, the men were what Pickeral referred to as the “Franklin Boys,” a group of about 12 retirees, who met at Ruth’s Place every third Thursday for breakfast.
Reflecting on his friendship with Cornog, Pickeral said, “I can’t think of a time when I didn’t feel better after being with him.”
Since retirement, Cornog’s hobbies have included fishing, hunting and boxing. He also taught Bible classes at a youth detention center in Maryland, as well as a Sunday school class for 45 years. Cornog has served with the Gideon ministry, and added that he enjoys gospel music concerts and listening to sermons.
One other positive experience while in the military was when Cornog was in signal school training at the University of Illinois. He recalled that first lady Eleanor Roosevelt visited his division and shook the men’s hands, a memorable experience indeed.
