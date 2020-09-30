World War II Navy veteran recalls time in the service

Cornog’s best experience was when he met his wife while he was serving in Washington, D.C. They met while walking over a bridge when he asked her for the time. He and Martha dated about eight months and got married in 1944 before he went abroad.

But there were other memories that frightened him.

“The most frightening experience was when Japan was losing the war in Okinawa and had sent out Kamikaze pilots whose mission was to destroy the ships in the Pacific knowing they would never come back,” he recalled. “We were one of the few that were carrying gasoline, ammunition and bombs. We could hear the planes and bombs dropping around us. Two nearby ships were hit. We surrounded our ship with smoke pots to provide a black smoke screen to hide the ship from the pilots. We felt like we were sitting ducks.”

After being discharged, the Cornogs moved to Maryland before moving to Rocky Mount in the mid-1980s.

Cornog worked as a meat manager for about 40 years. A native of Oklahoma, Cornog had four brothers and one sister. He is the only living child of the family.

Martha, Cornog’s wife of 67 years, passed away eight years ago. In addition to their three daughters, the family includes seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.