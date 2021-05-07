Feline Friday

Orange tabby cats make some of the best companion animals around, and Lance is no exception. At just 2 years old, this guy is still full of fun and playfulness, but also appreciates a good cat nap. Lance has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained, and doesn't seem to mind the company of other cats.

Kaz is a handsome guy who, at just 1 year old, isn't sure of his surroundings. He's a bit nervous being at the adoption center and is really looking for a quiet forever home where he can chill and feel comfortable and confident. If given space and time, he will make an excellent companion. Kaz has been neutered, vacicnated, microchipped and house trained. He just needs someone to take a chance on him.