Feline Friday

Asti is a regal Russian blue who is about 1 year old. He has lived a full life and is a super sweet and happy boy. He doesn’t seem to mind the company of other cats. Asti has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

CC is a 7-year-old sweetheart who wants nothing but a loving home and to just hang out. CC gets along with other cats and is really just hoping for a warm human’s lap to call her own. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.