Feline Friday
Feline Friday

Kovi, domestic short hair

Kovi is an adorable 2-year-old dark gray and white kitty with the prettiest markings. She's affectionate and loves it when human friends give her head scratches. Kovi has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Ronnie, domestic short hair

Ronnie is a 3-year-old gray and white tabby boy with the loudest, sweetest purr. He loves to "make biscuits" when he's happy and doesn't seem to mind the company of other cats. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. 

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

