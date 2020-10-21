Chamber cancels drive-in concert, chili festival

A recent uptick in reported coronavirus cases has sparked the cancellation of two more events sponsored by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Friday’s SML Drive-In Concert at Eastlake Community Church and the 18th annual SML Chili Festival, scheduled for Nov. 7, have been canceled, according to the chamber’s Executive Director Chris Finley.

Both events were fundraisers for the chamber, in addition to the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, which was canceled earlier this year.

“It’s been a difficult year for the chamber, but we prioritized the health and well-being of our community over our fiscal needs,” Finley said.

The chili festival is scheduled to return next year on Nov. 6.

Anyone who purchased tickets to the drive-in concert should expect a refund, Finley said.