Furry Friends of Franklin County

Tweety, domestic short hair

Tweety is a delightfully sweet 2-year-old who would love a forever home to call her own. She’s a good girl who is quite lovable and doesn’t mind the company of other cats. Tweety has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Magnificent, pitbull terrier mixMagnificent came to the adoption center in March from a neighboring county shelter. Magnificent has a heart of gold. She’s very gentle, loves people, loves attention and loves to take naps. She loves to take walks and pose for pictures. She’s been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.