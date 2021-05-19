Furry Friends of Franklin County

Knee High, domestic short hair

Looking for a shadow? Knee High just might be the one. This delightfully sweet girl is 5 years old and craves attention. She loves to be petted and cuddled and will purr endlessly. Knee High She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Brekie, hound mix

At 2 years old, Brekie has boundless energy. He weighs about 70 pounds and is full of love. He would be a perfect companion for an energetic family as he likes to go for walks. He is treat motivated and easily trainable. Brekie has been vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.