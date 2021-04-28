 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Arnie, beagle

Arnie might be 8 years old, but no one would know it because he still acts like a puppy. Just like his breed, Arnie loves to use his nose to check out the world around him. He came to the adoption center as a stray, but he seems to get along with other dogs. Arnie has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Beauty, domestic short hair

Beauty is only 1 year old and definitely lives up to her name. She has the prettiest markings on her fur. She also loves attention, toys and other cats. Beauty has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and has been house trained. She would love a forever home to call her own.

