Furry Friends of Franklin County
Gabby, domestic short hair

Gabby has beautifully distinctive looks with her saucer-like eyes. Her fur is a silky soft, light calico color. She doesn't mind the company of other cats, but really just wants to have a forever home of her own. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Omelet, pug

Omelet is approximately 18 to 20 years old. She came to the Adoption Center in early November from a neighboring pound. She is a quiet, low-key girl who actually is on a diet to help with her weight. She has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

