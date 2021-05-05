 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Katie, domestic short hair

In ancient times, black cats were often thought to bring their owners good luck, and Katie is no exception. She has the sweetest personality and will bring soft purrs to those who provide her with abundant attention. Katie has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She also doesn’t mind the company of other cats. Surgie, pitbull terrier mix

Surgie is a bright, toy-loving, perfectly sized girl. She doesn’t mind the company of other dogs as long as she has a human to snuggle with. Even though Surgie hasn’t had the easiest road so far, she is ready to live out her golden years as an inside pup. Surgie has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

