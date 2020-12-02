Furry Friends of Franklin County

Lawry, mixed breed

Lawry is a rambunctious, 6-month-old who has a zest for playtime. He’s a spunky fellow who would benefit from some training to learn manners. He would also love to have a family who would give him lots of exercise. Lawry has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Casey, domestic short hair

Casey is still a young kitten who is quite playful. She and her kitten friends love to play with furry mice and toy balls that jingle. She is a solid black beauty who will give a lucky companion lots of love. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.