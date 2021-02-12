Get outside for the Great Backyard Bird Count

I’ve often mentioned that you never need to travel far to commune with nature. No matter where you live, nature has a habit of finding its way into our own backyards. Canadian environmental activist David Suzuki once said, “Nature surrounds us, from parks and backyards to streets and alleyways. Next time you go out for a walk, tread gently and remember that we are both inhabitants and stewards of nature in our neighborhoods.”

In its simplest sense, stewardship simply invokes the idea of taking care of something. So the question before us is: do we take care of nature in our own backyards? Or better yet, how can we take care of nature in our own backyards? Starting today, the Audubon Society has one fun and exciting answer to this question — by making us “citizen scientists.”

This weekend marks the annual Great Backyard Bird Count, a free event that engages people of all ages to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations across the globe. The 24th annual GBBC will be held over four consecutive days from Friday, Feb. 12 through Monday, Feb. 15, and for those days, you can become a citizen ornithologist.