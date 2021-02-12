Get outside for the Great Backyard Bird Count

I’ve often mentioned that you never need to travel far to commune with nature. No matter where you live, nature has a habit of finding its way into our own backyards. Canadian environmental activist David Suzuki once said, “Nature surrounds us, from parks and backyards to streets and alleyways. Next time you go out for a walk, tread gently and remember that we are both inhabitants and stewards of nature in our neighborhoods.”
In its simplest sense, stewardship simply invokes the idea of taking care of something. So the question before us is: do we take care of nature in our own backyards? Or better yet, how can we take care of nature in our own backyards? Starting today, the Audubon Society has one fun and exciting answer to this question — by making us “citizen scientists.”
This weekend marks the annual Great Backyard Bird Count, a free event that engages people of all ages to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations across the globe. The 24th annual GBBC will be held over four consecutive days from Friday, Feb. 12 through Monday, Feb. 15, and for those days, you can become a citizen ornithologist.
Participation in the count is easy and fun, but more importantly, the information you gather and share is essential in the efforts to protect and preserve our bird populations. The great thing is that anyone can participate, whether you are an expert, novice or just a birdfeeder watcher.
Participants are asked to spend at least 15 minutes each day counting the birds they see then log their findings online. If you’re not sure you can accurately identify bird species, the site offers several easy-to-use tools to help you. It is simple and it makes for a wonderful family activity.
The Audubon Society’s partner and co-sponsor of the GBBC is the Cornell Lab of Ornithology at Cornell University. In 2002, the Cornell Lab introduced the online web tool called “ebird,” which is the primary engine for data collection. Since then, ebird has become the world’s largest birding community and offers members and visitors free tools and tips about bird watching and identification. I have spent countless hours on the site educating myself about our local bird population.
The stated mission of Cornell Lab is to interpret and conserve the earth’s biological diversity through research, education and citizen science focused on birds. Executive Director John Fitzpatrick said, “Our planet is alive with birds, and there is nothing more fulfilling and potentially life-changing than observing birds and nature. Your support enables discovery of new knowledge, innovation of new technologies to reveal that knowledge, teaching to foster new leaders, inspiration to motivate change, and transforming science to action to make a difference on the ground.”
Last year, close to 270,000 average citizens from 194 countries participated in the count. In four days they successfully counted more than 27 million birds representing nearly 7,000 different species.
To sign up to participate or for more information, visit www.birdcount.org. You will find an easy to follow, step-by-step instruction guide to the bird count activity.
You are not limited to just backyard bird counts, either. If you want to venture out to various locations you can, or like I normally do, combine the counting activity with a hiking excursion. If you have kids, get them involved. They will love being a part of the fun, and I guarantee it will be a learning experience for all involved.
If you do decide to participate, let me know about your experience. So go on and get wild this weekend … even if it’s in your own backyard.