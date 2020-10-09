Drive-thru flu clinic is set for Oct. 23

The West Piedmont Health District will offer free seasonal flu vaccine at a drive-thru clinic on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Fire/Police station at 1250 N. Main St.
The vaccine will be available free on a first come, first served basis, and recipients will not have to leave their vehicles. Recipients should wear a loose-fitting shirt to allow a public health nurse to administer the flu shot in the upper arm.
The clinic is being jointly hosted by the WPHD, Franklin County Public Safety and the Rocky Mount Fire Department.
Influenza, also called the flu, is highly contagious and generally spreads from person-to-person when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.
Health officials say that vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and is especially important as COVID-19 continues to spread.
The drive-thru format makes possible immunization of more people in a shorter timeframe, which is especially important in times of pandemic.
Health officials urge everyone 6 months and older to be vaccinated against influenza each year.
The CDC estimates that each year over the last decade, influenza has caused 9 to 45 million illnesses, 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 to 61,000 deaths.
To minimize the risk of contracting or transmitting the flu, health officials recommend following these steps:
n Get vaccinated;
n Wear a cloth face covering, or mask;
n Wash hands frequently and thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds;
n Cover a cough
n Stay at home when sick.
For more information, call the West Piedmont Health District, Franklin County office at 484-0292 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/flu.
