Guild donates lap quilts to hospice patients

Carilion Franklin Hospice recently received donations of lap quilts from members of the Lake Quilters Guild. Dozens of handmade quilts in a variety of fabrics and designs were donated for patients receiving end-of-life care. The organization has also received donations of fidget blankets for patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Carilion Franklin Hospice staff, patients and families are grateful for the volunteers who share their time and talents in making these gifts that are presented to patients. More information about volunteering is available by contacting Heidi Morris, Carilion Franklin Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 489-6503.