Feline Friday
Feline Friday

Virgo, domestic short hair

All signs point to Virgo as being a sweet, 10-month-old tabby and white boy. He’s a great companion as he loves to play with his toys and doesn’t seem to mind the company of other cats. Virgo has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Loki, domestic short hair

Loki is an orange and white tabby boy who is just 5 years old. He has a big appetite and could stand to lose a little weight, but it doesn’t seem to slow him down. Loki has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is house trained.

