Feline Friday

Bongo, domestic short hair

One look into Bongo’s eyes and his fans are instantly mesmerized. Bongo is a cool, chill cat looking for a warm, loving home. He’s a full grown boy, but he still loves treats and scratches behind the ears. He’s a good companion and doesn’t mind the company of other cats. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Gomez is still young, but is not smitten with humans. He’s still quite scared of interactions with them and would prefer a quiet home where he can slowly come out of his shell or a kitten companion to help give him the boost of confidence he needs and deserves. It will take time but Gomez is worth it. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.