Feline Friday

Goldilocks, domestic short hair
Goldilocks is a gorgeous orange and white tabby girl who is about 4 years old. She doesn’t mind the company of other cats and is quite a sweet girl. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
NA, domestic short hair
With silky black fur, NA is as gorgeous as she looks. She’s a lovely girl, who loves to play with other cats and take naps in the sun. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.