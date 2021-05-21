Feline Friday

Handsome and debonair are just two of the many adjectives used to describe Edwin, a 5-year-old Russian blue mix. He’s a good guy, but he’d really rather be in a home with a loving forever family than hanging out with his friends at the adoption center. Edwin has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Lovely Leo is not only gorgeous, he also has a wonderful personality. He loves to be petted and talked to and will make a wonderful companion. At 10 years old, he is past the crazy kitten stage of his life and just wants to settle down with a nice human who will tell him all the things he wants to hear. Leo has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.