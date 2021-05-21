 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feline Friday
0 comments

Feline Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Edwin, domestic short hair

Handsome and debonair are just two of the many adjectives used to describe Edwin, a 5-year-old Russian blue mix. He’s a good guy, but he’d really rather be in a home with a loving forever family than hanging out with his friends at the adoption center. Edwin has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Leo, domestic medium hair

Lovely Leo is not only gorgeous, he also has a wonderful personality. He loves to be petted and talked to and will make a wonderful companion. At 10 years old, he is past the crazy kitten stage of his life and just wants to settle down with a nice human who will tell him all the things he wants to hear. Leo has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make the best decisions when it comes to charity donations

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics