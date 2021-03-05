 Skip to main content
Feline Friday
Feline Friday

Denart, domestic short hair

Denart is a debonair boy who is just 3 years old. He's quite a ladies' man and doesn't seem to mind the company of other cats. He's calm, laid back and just enjoys chilling in the sun. Denart has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Boris, domestic short hair

Boris is a 1-year-old who still loves his playtime, especially if there are balls that jingle or fuzzy mice. He also enjoys playing with his friends in the kitten room. Boris has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. All he needs now is a family to love him forever.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

