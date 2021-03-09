Feline Friday

Wicked, domestic short hair
Wicked is not at all what his name might imply! At just 1 year old, he's a delightful young boy who loves playtime with his cat friends and his toys. He's affectionate and sweet and would make a great companion to just about any household. Wicked has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Twype, domestic short hair
Twype is a combination tabby and tortoiseshell girl who is only 1 year old. She's sweet, but cautious, and wants to make sure no harm will come to her. Once she warms up, she'll be a best friend. She loves to play with toys and doesn't mind the company of other cats. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.