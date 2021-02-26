 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feline Friday
0 comments

Feline Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donna Karan, domestic short hair

Donna Karan or DK is a one-of-a-kind. She’s a pretty tortoiseshell girl who is only 2 years old. She’s got the personality of a diva, but is quite lovable, too. Donna Karan has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. All she needs is a loving forever home.

Eiffel, domestic short hair

Eiffel is not only beautiful, but she’s regal like her name implies. Eiffel is a calico girl who is about 2 years old. She still loves to have fun and play with toys but has grown out of her crazy kitten phase. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Which subscription boxes are worth your time and money

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Escape to these pet-friendly retreats that won't blow your budget
Pets

Escape to these pet-friendly retreats that won't blow your budget

Many people who love to travel don’t do so as often as they’d like. They have a variety of reasons for staying put--lack of vacation time, a demanding job, difficulty scheduling around family commitments. But the concern that most often tops the list is money. The extra expense of boarding beloved pets or bringing them along can make planning trips even more daunting for would-be travelers.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics