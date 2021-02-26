Feline Friday

Donna Karan, domestic short hair
Donna Karan or DK is a one-of-a-kind. She’s a pretty tortoiseshell girl who is only 2 years old. She’s got the personality of a diva, but is quite lovable, too. Donna Karan has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. All she needs is a loving forever home.
Eiffel, domestic short hair
Eiffel is not only beautiful, but she’s regal like her name implies. Eiffel is a calico girl who is about 2 years old. She still loves to have fun and play with toys but has grown out of her crazy kitten phase. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.