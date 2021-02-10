 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Furry Friends of Franklin County

Kodak, husky

Kodak is about 2 years old and weighs 50 pounds. He came to the adoption center from a neighboring county pound after being found as a stray. Kodak is shy, so he’ll need time and patience to help him come around. A fenced yard is required as well. He is good with other dogs and seems fine with cats.

Ramesses, domestic short hair

Ramesses lives up to his proud pharoah name. He is a solid black kitty with a spot of white on his chest. He’s a playful guy with his toys and other cats. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

