Furry Friends of Franklin County
Gypsy, beagle

Gypsy is one of the newest additions to the adoption center. She is an 8-year-old beagle girl who weighs about 50 pounds. While she might be slightly overweight, she would make a good walking partner and overall excellent companion. She gets along with everyone she meets, too. She’s been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Macaroon, domestic short hair

Like all kittens, Macaroon is a playful little boy. Toys, especially fuzzy mice and jingle balls, are his favorite. He also enjoys playing with other kittens, and would love to have a friend be adopted with him. Macaroon has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

