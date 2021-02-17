 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Furry Friends of Franklin County

BoDuke, pitbull terrier mix

BoDuke is 3.5 months old and will be ready for adoption on March 16. He is currently relaxing and learning puppy manners in a foster home. He will be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before he goes to his forever home.

Gertrude, domestic long hairGertrude is a stunning, 1-year-old girl who has the softest, silkiest fur. She keeps herself clean and loves to play with her cat friends and assorted toys. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

