 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Furry Friends of Franklin County
0 comments
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Furry Friends of Franklin County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Charlie Brown, Labrador retriever and cattle dog mix

Charlie Brown is a 3-year-old, 50-pound boy who loves almost everyone, including kids and other dogs. He would definitely need a home without cats. He’s an energetic guy who would love to have a forever family take him on walks. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Gerald, domestic medium hairGerald is sad because, at 13 years old, he’s found himself homeless. He would love to have a forever family to live out his golden years. He’s a good boy and doesn’t seem to mind other cats. Gerald has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AI-proof career paths

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Escape to these pet-friendly retreats that won't blow your budget
Pets

Escape to these pet-friendly retreats that won't blow your budget

Many people who love to travel don’t do so as often as they’d like. They have a variety of reasons for staying put--lack of vacation time, a demanding job, difficulty scheduling around family commitments. But the concern that most often tops the list is money. The extra expense of boarding beloved pets or bringing them along can make planning trips even more daunting for would-be travelers.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics