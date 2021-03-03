 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Cammie, boxer mix

At just 3 years old, it seems Cammie has already lived a lifetime. Cammie was a stray who is now a tripod due to severe arthritis from an old untreated injury. She’s been learning how to be the best she can be through training and patience. Cammie has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Shadow, domestic short hair

Shadow is just 2 years old and a silky, solid black except for a small speck of white on his chest. He’s a quiet guy who really wants nothing more than some chin scratches and a warm bed. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He’s an overall good guy.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

