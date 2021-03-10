 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Pope, domestic short hair

At 9 months old, Pope is still considered a baby. He is a playful, fun guy who was in a foster home. He doesn’t mind other cats or dogs. He’s affectionate and sweet, too. Pope has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Abby, shiba inuAbby is a quiet, curious dog, who would prefer a person to treat her like a queen. She would prefer a home without cats or dogs and to be with someone who understands her breed. Shibas are known to be cat-like, bold, brave, open-spirited and clever. She’s been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

