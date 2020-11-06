Furry Friends of Franklin County

Cest, domestic short hair

Cest is a handsome male orange and white tabby boy. Like many orange tabby cats, he has quite a fun, outgoing personality. He loves attention and doesn't mind the company of other cats, either. Cest has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Hattie, boxer mix

Poor, sweet, gentle Hattie is 13 years old and weighs 45 pounds. She just wants a soft, warm bed and a loving home to call her own. She's a good girl and gets around just fine. She's been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.