Furry Friends of Franklin County

Pearl, domestic short hair

Pearl is a gorgeous solid white girl with a blue eye and a green eye. She’s as unique as she is pretty. Pearl is nearly 6 years old and doesn’t seem to mind the company of other cats. She’s been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Thelma, Jack Russell terrier mix

Thelma is about 12 years old and has been at the adoption center before. Thelma likes the dog door at her current foster home, which allows her access to the yard outside. She tries to keep a clean den and loves going out for walks. She also does well with cats and other dogs. Thelma has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.