Furry Friends of Franklin County
Shawnie, terrier/border collie mix

One look at Shawnie and the first thing folks notice are those ears! The other thing is those eyes! Shawnie has it all — good looks and personality. He’s just 9 months old and weighs about 24 pounds. He came to the adoption center from a neighboring facility and doesn’t seem to mind the company of other dogs. Shawnie has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Jasmine, domestic short hair

Jasmine is just 7 months old and still quite the playful kitten. Fuzzy mice, toys that jingle and her kitten friends are her favorite things to play with at the adoption center. She’s a pretty girl with dark gray fur and white boots on her paws and chest. Jasmine has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is house trained. All she needs now is a loving forever home to call her own.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

