Furry Friends of Franklin County
Furry Friends of Franklin County

Bruce, domestic short hair

Bruce looks sad, but he's really not. He's just a little melancholy as he patiently waits for his perfect person to find him. At 3 years old, Bruce is a younger dude who loves to hang out and cat nap his days away. He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Busy, pitbull terrier mix

One look into Busy's eyes shows he's serious about playtime. At 1 year old, this 45-pound pup is full of spunk and is looking for that perfect family who will take the time to teach him new tricks and take him on adventures. Busy has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He also gets along with other dogs.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

