Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!
Doggie doo in the White House? One of President Joe Biden's dogs apparently deposited the pile of poo in the hallway Wednesday.
Service dog training is more intense than you might think. Here’s what it takes, plus ways you can include some of that training with your own dog.
Busch is sniffing around for a "chief tasting officer" for its Dog Brew, a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth. It comes with a $20,000 paycheck.
Bruce, domestic short hair
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.