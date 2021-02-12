Town receives $100,000 grant for Celeste Park developments

The Town of Rocky Mount has been awarded a $100,000 Virginia Outdoors Foundation grant for the development of Celeste Park, a 6-acre park along Franklin Street near downtown.

The grant was awarded from the foundation’s Preservation Trust Fund that focuses on protecting and enhancing public access to open space. It was one of 15 grants awarded in Virginia, and Rocky Mount was one of two towns selected to receive funding.

“The ability of the Town to supplement tax dollars with grant funds allows us to move forward quality of life projects like Celeste Park in the heart of our Town,” said Assistant Town Manager and Community Development Director Mark W. Moore. “Virginia Outdoors Foundation has been a great advocate for increasing park accessibility and we are excited that they see our vision for this park and want to support that financially.”

In a news release, Brett Glymph, the foundation’s executive director, said VOF is pleased to partner with the town on park improvements.