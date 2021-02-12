Town receives $100,000 grant for Celeste Park developments

The Town of Rocky Mount has been awarded a $100,000 Virginia Outdoors Foundation grant for the development of Celeste Park, a 6-acre park along Franklin Street near downtown.
The grant was awarded from the foundation’s Preservation Trust Fund that focuses on protecting and enhancing public access to open space. It was one of 15 grants awarded in Virginia, and Rocky Mount was one of two towns selected to receive funding.
“The ability of the Town to supplement tax dollars with grant funds allows us to move forward quality of life projects like Celeste Park in the heart of our Town,” said Assistant Town Manager and Community Development Director Mark W. Moore. “Virginia Outdoors Foundation has been a great advocate for increasing park accessibility and we are excited that they see our vision for this park and want to support that financially.”
In a news release, Brett Glymph, the foundation’s executive director, said VOF is pleased to partner with the town on park improvements.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a great deal about the importance of open space for not only our physical and mental health, but also for the strength of our communities,” he said. “We are pleased to be able to support this project that will provide more access to the outdoors for the town’s residents and visitors.”
Plans call for a picnic area along Furnace Creek, hiking trails in the nearby woods and a sidewalk connection to downtown, about a quarter-mile away. The improvements should be completed within the next year, Moore said.
The family of the late Keister Greer, a local attorney and noted author, donated the land to the town in 2006 in honor of his youngest daughter, Celeste, who died at the age of 32 from diabetes.