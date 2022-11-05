Lilo and Stitch

Tags
Virginia State Police said the incident occurred at 7:47 p.m. when a northbound 2008 Ford F250 ran off the dual-lane highway at a severe curve near Henry Rd.
While many public schools in Western Virginia contend with stagnant or declining numbers of students, some divisions in Southwest Virginia have grown enrollment by embracing virtual learning options.
Crews finally erected the long-discussed communications tower in Westlake last week, piecing together the monopine tower resembling a 160-foot…
Mike and Jessica James have withdrawn their special-use permit application to build an RV, boat and self-storage facility near Scruggs and Lov…
Ferrum College Vice President for External Affairs Wilson Paine said David Johns is leaving his post next week on good terms.
A Union Hall man died in a possible drowning at Smith Mountain Lake in the early morning hours of Oct. 22.
The delay led to a dismissal of a gun charge brought against the driver of the car.
Jesse Trexler recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education's 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year.
A little over a year ago the Penhook community banded together to improve public safety in the community. Those efforts seem to be paying off with a new crew of paid paramedics and EMT staff and significant reduction in response times.