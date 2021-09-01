Local foresters fight wildfires out west

While most people run away from fires, some run toward them. That’s the case with three local employees of the Virginia Department of Forestry. Foresters with the department’s Piedmont Work Area, which includes Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties, recently traveled to the West to help during the busy wildfire season.
Daniel Cloeter, David Bryan and Bill Sweeney drove to Idaho at the beginning of July and remained there until the middle of the month. In previous years, the three flew. This year they had to drive because of a shortage of rental vehicles. The road trip took them four days.
Being part of a crew that travels to the West is voluntary, however, they are paid for their work. Once departmental employees who are interested in combating fires have passed examinations that demonstrate them physically fit enough to do hand-crew work, they sign up with the U.S. Forest Service.
“We basically use our vacation time to go out and work,” Cloeter joked.
Crews are put together by department officials in Charlottesville, which then allows Western states to obtain their services. So far this wildfire season, the Virginia Department of Forestry has sent seven crews. Crew sizes range from eight to 12 firefighters.
Crews normally work 16-hour days. On this detail, the three locals combated three different fires. The largest fire they worked on spanned 9 acres. All three fires have now been put out.
“Luckily, we caught all three when they were still relatively small,” Cloeter said.
Daniel Cloeter
Cloeter, a Cave Spring native, has been with the department for five and a half years. His passion for fighting fires goes back nine years when he started as a part-time volunteer firefighter at the age of 19.
Last month marked his fifth detail in the West. He has been volunteering on similar crews since 2014. To date, his time combating wildfires has taken him to Oregon, Montana, California, Arizona and Idaho.
“Going out and fighting fires gets the heart going,” he said. “It’s good to get to help some people.”
In addition to the satisfaction that comes from helping others, Cloeter enjoys volunteering because it gives him the opportunity to travel to different places. “It’s nice to meet people from all different walks of life,” he said.
During his most recent detail, Cloeter did a variety of work. Some of the days he put out hot spots on fires that had already been contained. Other days he performed staging duties in anticipation of lightning strikes. But on his busiest days, he found himself on the front lines.
“We get to do it all,” he said.
Cloeter explained that the wildfire season was just starting to take off in Idaho while they were there. Many of the fires he combated were caused by lightning. By the time they ended their 14-day detail, he said, more fires were starting to sprout up.
David Bryan
Bryan, a Henry County native, works out of the Spencer office. He has been going on details during wildfire season for 12 years. He started doing it when he was working for the North Carolina Forest Service.
“I do it because I really enjoy doing it. I like helping people in other communities. It gives me the chance to see other parts of the United States I wouldn’t otherwise see, but it’s bad it’s under these circumstances,” he said.
To date, he has been on 15 details, including to Oklahoma, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Texas.
He feels it is important to help Western states combat wildfires because he is certain others would do the same if Virginia were to find itself engulfed in flames. “Their resources come this way when we need them,” he said.
Bill Sweeney
Unlike Cloeter and Bryan, Sweeney isn’t normally on the front lines of the fires. Instead, he serves as a public information officer.
The Asheville, North Carolina, native has been with the Virginia Department of Forestry since 2015. He has been traveling to the West during wildfire season since 2015. The states he has traveled to include California, Montana and Idaho.
“We do it because we want to help the crews that are out there. Many of them don’t get a break from May until December. A few months into it, they’re already pretty worn out,” the Rocky Mount resident said.
The need for people like him to help Western states is high due to the shortage of firefighters, he said. Even though they are giving a lot to those who are in areas hit by wildfires, Sweeney added that the trips are mutually beneficial. Because the three of them have combatted large-scale wildfires, they will be prepared in the event that one breaks out here.
Never one to stay still, Sweeney left for another detail late last week.
“The ways I see it, if I’ve got the training it’s my responsibility to use it. I’m not going to sit on my laurels and wait for something to happen here. If I can be of service, I want to be able to do that,” he said.
A contributing factor that has led to some of the wildfires out west is a lack of forest management. “It helps lower the intensity of the fires, but it doesn’t reduce the risk altogether,” he said. Cloeter explained many Western states aren’t as aggressive with forest management as Virginia is. Idaho, he said, is a state that takes forest management seriously. Droughts also contribute to wildfires.
Many of the fires that occur in Virginia, Cloeter said, are caused by humans and not by nature. “Debris burning is the driving cause of fires in this area, which usually happens in the fall and spring,” he said. “Those are the times we need people to be careful.”
Sweeney noted that people should make sure their burn piles are far removed from wooded areas and have good perimeters around them.
All three advise anyone who is considering burning something to call their department before doing so. They said they are happy to offer advice about the best ways to approach burns.
“If you ever have a question, the best thing you can do is call someone with more information before lighting a match,” Cloeter stressed.