Local foresters fight wildfires out west

“We do it because we want to help the crews that are out there. Many of them don’t get a break from May until December. A few months into it, they’re already pretty worn out,” the Rocky Mount resident said.

The need for people like him to help Western states is high due to the shortage of firefighters, he said. Even though they are giving a lot to those who are in areas hit by wildfires, Sweeney added that the trips are mutually beneficial. Because the three of them have combatted large-scale wildfires, they will be prepared in the event that one breaks out here.

Never one to stay still, Sweeney left for another detail late last week.

“The ways I see it, if I’ve got the training it’s my responsibility to use it. I’m not going to sit on my laurels and wait for something to happen here. If I can be of service, I want to be able to do that,” he said.

A contributing factor that has led to some of the wildfires out west is a lack of forest management. “It helps lower the intensity of the fires, but it doesn’t reduce the risk altogether,” he said. Cloeter explained many Western states aren’t as aggressive with forest management as Virginia is. Idaho, he said, is a state that takes forest management seriously. Droughts also contribute to wildfires.