Black Water Junction Wake Park in Union Hall was the host to the second stop of the Professional Wakeskate League tour again last month. The event was attended by riders and spectators from all across the country.

The lineup of 24 competitors did not disappoint viewers watching at Black Water Junction nor the ones watching on the live stream. Each year the park builds new features to keep the competitions challenging.

The riders came from Hawaii, New York, Missouri, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia as well as Virginia. Park owner Trey Seneff was also a participant as in previous years.

Standing on the top of the podium this year, was Travis Belsito from Florida. Coco Mendez from New York took second and Marcus Knox from Florida brought in third.