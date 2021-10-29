LOVE sign goes up in Boones Mill

Motorists on U.S. Highway 220 in the Town of Boones Mill will likely notice an eye-catching new addition to the town.

On Oct. 15, a large LOVE sign was installed in front of Carter Bank and Trust.

Sarah Eames, a Boones Mill town council member, designed the sign to display key features representative of the town’s heritage. Each letter in the LOVE sign represents a piece of the town’s history, including imagery that represents the annual Apple Festival and the restoration of the Boones Mill N&W Railway Depot.

Several businesses and volunteers offered their support to make the LOVE sign project. Titan Trains cut the letters from aluminum, PostScript Art Studios created the colorful graphic work and Boone Dominion Process Company provided the structural components and assisted in the installation of the sign. The Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in erecting the sign.

“The LOVEWORKS program provided Boones Mill a wonderful opportunity to share our LOVE for the town with residents and visitors alike! The town is grateful for the partnerships with the local businesses that made the sign a reality! We look forward to sharing our LOVE of Boones Mill with everyone coming to and passing through town! We LOVE Boones Mill," B.T. Fitzpatrick III, town manager, said.

Fitzpatrick oversaw the LOVE sign project which was made possible through a grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.