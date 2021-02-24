Maroons surpass century mark in rout of Panthers

FERRUM—Ferrum College opened Monday night’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest by scoring the game’s initial five points.
From there, Roanoke College (8-1, 5-1 in the ODAC) rallied to keep its record perfect this month (6-0) with a 46-point, 105-59 pounding of the Panthers in their final regular-season home game at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Ferrum (1-7, 1-7 in the ODAC) suffered its sixth straight loss, and in two of those setbacks, the Panthers have surrendered more than 100 points.
Jacy Marvin with a 3-point field goal and Aisha Martin with a basket accounted for Ferrum’s first five points.
Roanoke erased its early deficit with a 16-4 run and was in control thereafter.
The Maroons led by 14, 28-14, after the opening quarter and expanded the spread to 25 points, 57-32, at intermission courtesy of a 29-18 second-stanza surge.
The difference was 31 points, 78-47, after three periods of play following Roanoke’s 21-15 showing in the third frame.
The Maroons took the final, 10-minute stanza, 27-12, to secure their victory.
The 46-point difference is Roanoke’s second largest margin of victory this season.
Roanoke broke the century mark when Kayla Kinsler swished a 3-pointer with 2:26 remaining.
The Maroons converted 52.7 % (39 of 74) of their shots from the field as opposed to the Panthers’ 39.7% (23 of 58) clip.
Also, Roanoke finished the game with advantages in rebounds (44-29), assists (22-13), points off turnovers (33-8), points in the paint (50-24), fast-break points (14-3) and bench points (51-21).
The Panthers held the edge in second-chance points, 12-11.
Ferrum committed 27 turnovers to Roanoke’s 17.
The Panthers did place three players in double figures: Marvin with 12 points and Cameron Hawkins and Jordan Ellis each with 11.
Marvin grabbed five rebounds.
For the Maroons, Kristina Harrel tallied a game-best 18 points, while Ayanna Scarborough finished with 16 points and seven rebounds and Sayre Brandstatter totaled 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Also, Renee Alquiza netted 11 points.
Fourteen players saw action for Roanoke and 12 scored.
Ferrum honored seniors Jessy Nichols and Arin Bunker in a pre-game ceremony.
The Panthers return to action Thursday with a non-conference game at Emory & Henry College and conclude regular-season play with a visit to Virginia Wesleyan University Saturday.