John Robert Ebel, 51, is one of three relatives charged with abusing seven-year-old Hunter Wayne Cumbie, who was the grandson of Ebel’s wife and lived with the couple.
For a second year in a row, the Roanoke Valley Boat Show will not be coming to the Berglund Center later this month.
A group of actors from Franklin County High School came in third place over the weekend at the Region 6A West Regional Competition. The placin…
DANVILLE—Slow starts in the third and fourth quarters Saturday proved to be detrimental for Christian Heritage Academy in the Knights’ pursuit…
FERRUM—Grayson Chitwood drove a 1-1 pitch to left field for a game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday as Ferrum College r…
Only three applications for the newly approved no-wakesurfing zones have been handed out by the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission so …
Thomas "T.J." Robertson and Jacob Fracker could be among the first defendants to face a jury trial in the U.S. Capitol insurrection cases.
The Rocky Mount Town Council agreed on Feb. 14 to pursue taking ownership of property at 20 Spring Street near downtown Rocky Mount. The deed …
"He absolutely loved [owning the team], but additionally, he just loved baseball," his son said.
Empty Bowls, a longstanding tradition at Ferrum College, returns this year on March 13.