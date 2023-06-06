Willow Creek Country Club’s annual Member-Guest golf tournament begins three days of play Friday.

The 54-hole, two-player event runs through Sunday.

For information, call the pro shop.

Basketball camp begins June 19Franklin County High School’s boys basketball skills camp for rising second to rising seventh grade boys is June 19 to June 22.

Sessions are from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

New Franklin County coach Brandon Smith is the instructor.

For information, call Smith, (540) 483-5332, or contact him by email: brandon.smith@frco.k12.va.us .

Prospect camp is June 10 and June 24FERRUM—The 2023 Ferrum Night Lights Prospect Camp is Saturday, June 10 and Saturday, June 24 on the college’s campus.

Sessions are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Check in begins at 4 p.m.

Cost is $40.

For information, contact Ferrum assistant coach AJ Hopke by email: ehopke@ferrum.edu .

Martin commits

to FerrumRIDGEWAY—James Martin, a pitcher for Class 3 Magna Vista, has made a non-binding verbal commitment to continue his baseball career at NCAA Division III Ferrum College.

The Panthers compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

As a junior, Martin led the Warriors in wins and strikeouts and attained a 3.23 earned run average (ERA).

Torres earns ABCA

All-Region laurelsFERRUM—Ferrum College senior second baseman Ozzie Torres has been selected third team All-Region for the 2023 season by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

Ferrum and other NCAA Division III schools in Virginia compete in Region 6 along with schools from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carrolina and Tennessee.

Outfielder Gavin Horning of Shenandoah University was chosen Region Position Player of the Year and pitcher Payne Stolsworth of North Carolina. Wesleyan College was named Region Pitcher of the Year.

Sears, Cundiff, Mitchell garner

ODAC honorsFOREST—Ferrum College pitcher/first baseman Lyndsey Sears has received third-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors in softball for the 2023 season.

Also former Franklin County prep standout Karle Cundiff, a University of Lynchburg third baseman, has attained second-team all-conference accolades.

Roanoke College’s Mike Mitchell, a Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers basebal player, is the Coach of the Year.

Mitchell (352-220) completed his 15th season in charge of the Maroons in 2023. He shared Coach of the Year laurels in 2012.

Roanoke finished 17-3 in conference play and took a 27-12 record into NCAA tournament play.

Veney earns ODAC lacrosse laurelsFOREST—Ferrum College’s Makaila Veney has earned second-team All Old-Dominion Athletic Conference laurels in women’s lacrosse for the 2023 season.

Veney, a sophomore defender, hails from Montross.

This past season, she registered 30 caused turnovers, which ranked sixth-best in the conference.

Also, she claimed possession of 48 ground balls, which was tied for fifth-best in the ODAC, won 39 draw controls and distributed an assist.

Veney started 16 of 17 matches for the Panthers in her first season on the squad.

In the fall, Veney plays for Ferrum’s volleyball team; she is a two-year starter at middle blocker.