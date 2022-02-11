Tags
A local community has come together to support one of its youngest by organizing a spaghetti fundraiser and bingo event Saturday, Feb. 12, at …
A movie featuring locations around Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke and Vinton will have its red carpet premiere at the Grandin Theatre on Feb. 10.
Estelle McCadden, who founded the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum and the Virginia Statewide Neighborhood Conference, died Monday at 95 years old.
There are exactly 100 dams in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties inventoried in a recently updated national list available through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Students at Rocky Mount Elementary School and Lee M. Waid Elementary School have been given books to read, according to QuickStart Tennis of C…
The company said it remains committed to finish the 303-mile natural gas pipeline.
Northside built a 17-point halftime lead and withstood a second-half rally by Franklin County for a 51-49 Blue Ridge District boys junior vars…
Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) built a 15-point lead after the first quarter and doubled the spread by game’s end Tuesday in a 48-18 boys mi…
Franklin County’s girls varsity basketball team won one of three recent Blue Ridge District road games played over four days.
BASSETT—Two players scored in double figures Wednesday in leading Franklin County to a 55-50 non-district boys junior varsity basketball trium…