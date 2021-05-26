Molly
Meet Molly! This sweet girl is one of a kind. She's super petite and cute as can be. When you... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Sherry Scott was younger and she was asked that age-old question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” her answer was to be a lawyer.
- Updated
Thelma Lee of Sontag has much to celebrate Saturday as she marks 100 years of life, love, friends and family.
- Updated
The school will conduct additional classes using the Franklin Heights Church campus in Rocky Mount as officials prepare to raising funds for a bigger facility in a new location.
- Updated
Marshals, state police used armored vehicle to approach house were he was.
- Updated
Gerald Lynn “Peanut’’ Hall, a popular teacher at Franklin County High School and a former, long-time Eagles assistant baseball coach, died Sun…
- Updated
On May 18, Franklin County High School students, including senior Jonathon Hodges and junior Ethan Novoa signed letters of commitment to work …
- Updated
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors moved forward with plans to designate a portion of a nearly 400-acre property in Wirtz as a nutrient …
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …
- Updated
Members of Furnace Creek Baptist Church of Rocky Mount donated food trays for lunch for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on May 17. Leonar…
- Updated
DALEVILLE—Franklin County scored runs in the first, second and fifth innings and hung seven zeroes on Lord Botetourt’s scoring ledger Tuesday …