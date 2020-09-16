Moonshine Memories ... Old and New to be held Sept. 26

The third annual “Moonshine Memories … Old & New” will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4087 Snow Creek Road. Signs will mark the route from U.S. 220 South and Virginia 40 east. The event is produced by Franklin County Historical Society in cooperation with property owners Jimmy and Nancy Cannoy.
No admission fee will be charged; however, donations are encouraged as this is the first event of the year for the historical society. Buddy’s BBQ will offer food and drink.
Vehicle owners are invited to show their rides – a vintage section will be set aside, as well as a modern car corral for later models. A prize drawing will be held for vehicle owners. Also offered will be a raffle for a bucket full of moonshine-themed items plus 50/50 chances. Items for sale will include the historical society’s 2020 T-shirt design in a glass Mason jar, Cat’s Meow Village still replicas, books and other T-shirts.
There will be an opportunity to visit a mini museum featuring vehicles and moonshine memorabilia collected by the Cannoys. Masks or other nose and mouth coverings will be required inside and social distancing enforced for everyone’s safety.
For more information, contact the historical society at 483-1890 or fchistorical@yahoo.com. No pre-registration is required for vehicles. Rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 3.
