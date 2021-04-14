More than 3 million receive at least one dose of vaccine

Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District is in phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccinations. Anyone 16 and older who lives and works in Virginia is eligible to receive the vaccine.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Vaccine updateAt press time, 3,157,257 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 1,853,400 people fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 28,058 doses have been administered with 11,302 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County.

In Henry County, 25,712 doses were administered with 10,145 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 6,856 doses were administered with 2,707 people fully vaccinated, and 7,508 doses were given in Patrick County, with 3,075 people fully vaccinated.

Positive casesPositive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 3,931 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 152 hospitalizations and 72 deaths.